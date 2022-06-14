HyperX launches TWS Cloud Mix Buds for gaming

(Pocket-lint) - HyperX has unveiled a new pair of low-latency true wireless earbuds aimed squarely at gamers - the Cloud Mix Buds.

The earbuds have a simple, pared-back design and come with a dongle for 2.4GHz connectivity that should cut right down on any lag or audio delay. Bluetooth is also on board for simple pairing that way, too.

This means the earbuds are actually widely cross-compatible, thanks to a dongle adapter that should let them connect to your PS4 or PS5 as well.

The focus seems to be more strongly on the PC and mobile market, though. HyperX says the Cloud Mix Buds can offer 7.1 surround sound, with 12mm drivers that should be nice and powerful despite the small size.

EQ control and gesture customisation is accessed via a companion app, which means you can also swap up how they are to use. You'll get around 10 hours of listening before you need to put them back in their case, with 33 hours of total audio before you need to plug that case in again.

Cleverly, the earbuds will ship with both a charging case and a sleeve for the case that can also store its dongle - a great way to make sure you don't lose the smaller bit of kit that's so important if you're using them with multiple devices.

You should be able to pick up the Cloud Mix Buds later this month for $149.99, £129.99 or €159.99 if you're looking to play some games without wearing a bulkier headset.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.