(Pocket-lint) - SteelSeries has unveiled a new pair of top-end headsets that represent a new height for its audio output, in the form of the Arctis Nova Pro and Arctis Nova Pro Wireless.

The headsets bring all-new software called Sonar to let users customise their sound and get full surround sound, but also have a noteworthy new design that marks a new look for SteelSeries.

Its headsets have boasted very similar designs throughout the ranks for a few years now, which has evolved in the Nova Pro lineup to hide the ski-goggles headband a little more.

This is a new era. Your era.



Introducing the Arctis Nova Pro and Arctis Nova Pro Wireless



Play like a god: https://t.co/Sko4kzOLOU pic.twitter.com/u8DASuf8kv — SteelSeries (@SteelSeries) May 24, 2022

It's an elegant look, and both headsets also have a base station for volume adjustments, while the wired version's is also a DAC. For the best audio quality that wired option will be the winner, but the wireless Nova Pro ups the game by including Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for both gaming and Bluetooth audio.

That means it could do a job as an all-round pair of headphones, potentially, especially given how much more seamlessly the retractable microphones on both headsets now disappear.

There are a few versions of each headset heading to the market, to cater to those who want PC/PlayStation audio or those who are primarily on Xbox, so you won't be able to cover them all with one headset, sadly. The Arctis Nova Pro will cost $249.99 or €279.99, while the Nova Pro Wireless will sit at a pricier $349.99 or €379.99.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.