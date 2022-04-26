Top 3 OneOdio headphones for 2022

(Pocket-lint) - A surprising number of headphones just don't sound that great. You get a lot of bass, but the mids and highs are usually drowned out. Perhaps the bass is lacking, or the sound doesn’t crank up high enough, or you can’t discern the layers of musical textures that have been woven into your tunes by your favourite artists. Audiophiles across the globe understand how frustrating it can be to spend their hard-earned money on commercial headphones without receiving the desired quality of sound.

OneOdio headphones were designed by audiophiles for audiophiles. They know what it takes to create a great-sounding pair of headphones. From the powerful drivers to the comfortable ear cups, every detail was considered in the design of their headphones.

Looking for a new pair of headphones to rock out to your favourite tunes? Check out our top 3 picks from OneOdio. With superior sound quality and a variety of colours and styles to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect set of headphones for you. We'll provide a brief overview of each option and explain why we think they are the best choice for music enthusiasts. So what are you waiting for? Start browsing!

If you're looking for a pair of professional open-back headphones that deliver great sound quality and extreme comfort, the OneOdio Monitor 80 is a great option. Thanks to their high impedance speakers and Hi-res audio support, these headphones are capable of reproducing accurate and detailed sound. And with their luxurious velvet ear pads, they're also extremely comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

Their high-end design means they're built to last. As an added bonus, these hi-fi headphones also feature a detachable cable that’s compatible with most devices. Whether you’re using them for work or play, you can always enjoy your music the way you want. So if you're looking for a top-of-the-line pair of headphones for your studio or home listening setup, the OneOdio Monitor 80 should definitely be at the top of your list.

The OneOdio Pro-50 studio headphones are widely hailed as some of the most powerful headphones by audiophiles and studio experts. The sound quality is incredible, and the bass response doesn’t drown out the mids and highs. The 50mm neodymium drivers do an incredible job of reproducing the music's dynamic range and delivering controlled bass that resonates. Thanks to Sony Hi-Res Audio verification, the Studio Pro 50 headphones meet the industry’s highest standards for reference audio and accurate sound reproduction.

These headphones are also extremely comfortable to wear, thanks to the ergonomic design and high protein memory earmuffs. They have undergone several rounds of testing to ensure professional-grade build, making them ideal for DJs and music producers. The OneOdio Pro-50 also comes with highly durable dual-duty cables that can be used with your smartphones and other devices. They’re highly recommended for DJs, studio professionals, and audiophiles.

Do you like your music with a side of peace and quiet? Then you need a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones. And the OneOdio A10 Bluetooth ANC headphones are some of the best out there. With active noise-cancelling technology, these headphones will prevent your music, podcasts, and audiobooks from being ruined by the outside world. So you can focus on what matters most.

The OneOdio A10 headphones also have a best-in-class ambient listening mode. This allows you to hear your surroundings while still enjoying your music. This is perfect for when you're travelling and want to be aware of your surroundings, such as in trains, flights, metros, and other public spaces. You can flip between ambient and noise-cancelling modes with one button.

The OneOdio A10 headphones have Bluetooth 5.0 technology for a stable connection. You can also connect the headphones to your smartphone via a USB-C cable, allowing you to listen to music while you're plugged in. The headphones can fold inwards, making them easy to store away while travelling. They also come with a carrying case.

The earpads on the OneOdio A10 are made of professional protein and breathable foam. This makes them comfortable to wear for long periods. The OneOdio A10 headphones have long battery life. They can last for up to 40 hours on one charge. And if you're in a hurry, you can get 2 hours of charge in 10 minutes, so you can play from dusk till dawn without interruption.

OneOdio is currently offering a massive discount on pretty much its entire range of excellent devices. You can claim a 20% discount with the code Obtenir20%. So, if you’re on the market for a stunning pair of headphones, this is the right time to explore OneOdio’s range.