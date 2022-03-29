(Pocket-lint) - Rode - the company famous for its microphones - has stepped into a new product category: headphones. The NTH-100 is its first pair of over-ear headphones, with the product aimed at content creators, podcasters, or anyone who wants a well-balanced pair of wired cans.

The company says it's been working on these headphones for years and, from an outsider perspective, it's certainly one of those things that makes sense. After all, Rode is an audio company, it should have headphones.

Having spent the past couple of years building out its offering of products for streamers and recording artist with multi-channel mixers, arms and lots of new microphones, it's completing the picture now with headphones.

They're not open-back, instead, Rode has gone in the opposite direction: offering a closed back design, with memory foam ear cushions designed to help reduce ambient noise.

The headband and cushions are both coated in Alcantara - a premium synthetic material - which has a cooling gel beneath it designed to help dissipate heat away from your ears and head. Earcups are ear-shaped too, designed to fit closely around your ears.

One potentially useful feature is one which Rode calls 'FitLok'. With it, you can easily adjust the headband to fit your head, and then lock the position in place so that you only ever have to adjust it the first time. After that, it just fits the same, every time.

As for all important sound, the NTH-100 features a pair of 40mm dynamic drivers, custom designed and engineered by Rode to produce "extremely accurate frequency response and clarity".

They're designed with a voice coil that uses a high tension alloy, plus an ultra-stiff three-layer diaphragm. Combined, the idea is that they're super responsive and durable, so you should find much in the way of distortion. Plus, it should respond accurately to frequencies across the spectrum, from low bass notes to high trebles.

NTH-100s ship with a 2.4m long cable, giving you the flexibility you need. However, you can also buy shorter 1.2m cable if you want one.

All-in-all it sounds like a premium offering from Rode, and with a price set at just $149 in the US, it's not terribly expensive either.

Writing by Cam Bunton.