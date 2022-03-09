Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Turtle Beach and Roccat unveil new TWS gaming earbuds, Scout Air and Sync Buds Air

- Available for pre-order now, shipping on 21 March

- Priced at £89.99 / $99.99 each

(Pocket-lint) - Turtle Beach and its in-house brand Roccat have each announced true wireless earbuds designed for the ever-rising mobile gaming trend.

The Turtle Beach Scout Air and Roccat Sync Buds Air are similarly priced and share specifications, so it's really down to your existing setup which you choose. For instance, whether you already use the Turtle Beach or Roccat's dedicated audio apps.

Whichever earbuds you opt for, they offer Bluetooth connectivity for mobile devices, Mac, PC or Nintendo Switch. Each bud contains a 6mm dynamic driver and offers a frequency response of 20Hz – 20kHz.

What makes them suitable for gaming is a dedicated game mode for 60ms, low-latency feedback. While overall battery life is claimed to be up to 20 hours (including the charge in the case).

They are IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance and dual-microphone technology is on board for voice calls or chat sessions.

The respective mobile applications provide access to EQ settings and the game mode. There are also touch controls on the buds themselves.

Both the Turle Beach Scout Air and Roccat Sync Buds Air are available to pre-order today for full release on 21 March 2022.

"We’re continuing to expand our portfolio of mobile gaming products so gamers on iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch can capitalise on the game-winning advantage of using Turtle Beach and Roccat gear,” said the chairman and CEO of the Turtle Beach Corporation, Juergen Stark.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
