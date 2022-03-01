(Pocket-lint) - Following its popular OpenRun bone-conduction sport headphones, Shokz is introducing what it claims are its most advanced bone-conduction headphones yet.

The new OpenRun Pro headphones promise enhanced bass, ten-hour battery life and 5-minute quick charging.

While there's no doubting the benefits of bone-conduction technology, especially for outdoor sport, sound quality usually leaves something to be desired.

With this new launch, Shokz believes it has delivered the best sound quality yet.

To do this, the OpenRun Pro uses ninth-generation bone conduction technology alongside two added bass enhancers.

A technology called TurboPitch generates the best sound quality yet and ensures the wearer will hear every note, beat and melody.

It's not just the sound that has seen improvements, though. The OpenRun Pro also offers ten-hour battery life and up to ten days in standby mode.

If you manage to work out for more than ten hours, a five-minute quick charge will bring you back up to an additional 1.5 hours of usage.

Bluetooth 5.1 is used for a low-latency and highly stable connection, while dual-noise cancelling allows for privacy with both music and phone calls.

The OpenRun Pro headphones weigh in at just 29 grams and promise to stay in place during the most intense of workouts.

IP55 waterproofing means that you can sweat all over them without worry.

If the Shokz OpenRun Pro sound like your perfect fitness companion, they are available now at a price of £159.95 / €189.95 / $179.95

Writing by Luke Baker.