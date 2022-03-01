Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Headphones
  3. Headphone news

Shokz launches its most advanced bone-conduction headphones, the OpenRun Pro

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Shokz Shokz launches its most advanced bone-conduction headphones, the OpenRun Pro
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Following its popular OpenRun bone-conduction sport headphones, Shokz is introducing what it claims are its most advanced bone-conduction headphones yet.

The new OpenRun Pro headphones promise enhanced bass, ten-hour battery life and 5-minute quick charging.

While there's no doubting the benefits of bone-conduction technology, especially for outdoor sport, sound quality usually leaves something to be desired.

With this new launch, Shokz believes it has delivered the best sound quality yet.

To do this, the OpenRun Pro uses ninth-generation bone conduction technology alongside two added bass enhancers.

A technology called TurboPitch generates the best sound quality yet and ensures the wearer will hear every note, beat and melody.

It's not just the sound that has seen improvements, though. The OpenRun Pro also offers ten-hour battery life and up to ten days in standby mode.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory
Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

Steelseries is one of the original gaming brands, and its new series of videos highlights just how much it's done.

If you manage to work out for more than ten hours, a five-minute quick charge will bring you back up to an additional 1.5 hours of usage.

Bluetooth 5.1 is used for a low-latency and highly stable connection, while dual-noise cancelling allows for privacy with both music and phone calls.

The OpenRun Pro headphones weigh in at just 29 grams and promise to stay in place during the most intense of workouts.

IP55 waterproofing means that you can sweat all over them without worry.

If the Shokz OpenRun Pro sound like your perfect fitness companion, they are available now at a price of £159.95 / €189.95 / $179.95

squirrel_widget_6618524

Writing by Luke Baker.
Recommended for you
Shokz launches its most advanced bone-conduction headphones, the OpenRun Pro
Shokz launches its most advanced bone-conduction headphones, the OpenRun Pro By Luke Baker ·
Honor Earbuds 3 Pro can also monitor your temperature
Honor Earbuds 3 Pro can also monitor your temperature By Rik Henderson ·
Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Sound hardware supports wireless CD quality audio, reduces latency
Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Sound hardware supports wireless CD quality audio, reduces latency By Chris Hall ·