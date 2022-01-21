Roccat's Syn Buds Core earbuds are for portable gamers

(Pocket-lint) - Roccat has released some new gaming earbuds, still something of a rarity in an industry largely dominated by bulkier over-ear headset options. The Syn Buds Core are a budget-friendly option for those who primarily game on the go.

They're priced attractively at $24.99 or £19.99, and have a simple in-ear design, attachable to whatever device you're using by 3.5mm cable. There are inline controls for volume as well as a microphone to make sure that you can take part in party chat.

Really this is ideal for people using the Switch or their smartphone to game while they're out and about, since the earbuds can bundle up into a tiny and light package to chuck in a bag or pocket. They should work with non-portable consoles too, though, thanks to that 3.5mm option.

The Syn Buds Core have 10mm drivers that should sound plenty punchy enough and multiple ear tips to make sure you can find the right fit (although, what earbuds don't come with these at this point?).

If they sound like they could help plug a game in your audio spectrum for gaming, the Syn Buds Core are out now across various markets.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.