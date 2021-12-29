AfterShokz renames itself Shokz, announces new OpenRun headphones

(Pocket-lint) - AfterShokz is no more and will be known as just Shokz moving forward. The company says that's it's a more impactful bit of branding, but we can't help feeling it also sets the bone-conduction headphone company aside from the Aftershock drink, also known for producing a pounding in your head.

Shokz are best known for its headphones that use bone conduction, with transducers placed in front of the ear using vibration through the cheekbones to deliver the sound.

The appeal of this setup is that you don't have to have anything in your ear, meaning you can hear what's going on around you, which is ideal for sports in busy places, but when you want to keep the tunes rolling.

When reviewed, Pocket-lint's sister site The Gear Loop said that the "Shokz Aeropex allow you to enjoy music, audiobooks and podcasts without completely sealing yourself off from the world."

Alongside a rebranding of the company, there's also a new version of the Aeropex called the OpenRun. These have all the features of the previous flagship Aeropex, but add faster charging.

A 10-minute charge will deliver 1.5 hours of playback, so it's no problem if you forgot to charge them - you can just plug them in while you're getting changed and there will be enough juice to see you through your workout.

The headphones will connect to your smartphone or watch using Bluetooth, while there's a 26g titanium frame.

With an IP67 rating, it doesn't matter if they get rained on or if you sweat into them - and it's refreshing that you don't have to plug something into your ear.

The new Shokz OpenRun will be available for £129.99 on Amazon UK and at other retailers.