Tune out the world with UGREEN HiTune X6 ANC wireless earbuds

(Pocket-lint) - Do you ever have the impulse to escape into an oasis of music, tuning out the world around you? If you’re an audiophile, nothing’s quite as annoying as the sound of traffic, footsteps, conversations, and other external sounds interfering with your listening experience. Noise-cancelling technology allows you to filter out the sounds of the outside world, so you can immerse yourself within the music landscape in your earbuds.

But most low-range noise-cancelling earbuds provide little-to-no actual noise reduction. They might distort some of the external sounds, but not much more. However, UGREEN has now unveiled an extremely budget-friendly set of wireless earbuds packed with the noise cancellation capabilities of much more expensive products. Thanks to UGREEN HiTune X6 ANC, you can tune out the world with an immersive listening experience without breaking the bank.

Clarity is important when you’re on calls, especially when you’re walking in public or driving. If the earbuds don’t have the necessary noise-cancelling features, you may find yourself struggling to talk over the din of city sounds, which can be extremely annoying, to say the least. The trick here is to filter out all ambient sounds while enhancing the clarity of the primary speaker — a tricky balance that the HiTune X6 manages beautifully.

The UGREEN HiTune X6 earbuds are equipped with an ENC with Real Clear Voice 4.0 and 6 MEMS mics. These features are essential for those who want to enjoy optimal clarity during calls without ambient noise. The MEMS mics effectively filter out most of the background sounds during calls, and the ENC ensures crisp vocal clarity. You can talk to people with complete clarity even when you’re in the middle of a busy city street.

Listening to music is difficult in public because the sound of traffic and pedestrians keep intruding upon the experience. The UGREEN HiTune X6 has dual ANC with up to 35dB of noise reduction, which can sufficiently tune out urban ambient sounds. The 35dB noise reduction is in addition to the earbuds’ passive noise reduction features. The hardware and software combine to help you enjoy a quiet commute, even in an urban landscape.

Furthermore, the HiTune X6 also features a 10mm dynamic driver with a diamond-like carbon moving coil. This driver can deliver high fidelity audio with extremely crisp sounds, capturing high and low-frequency performance with optimal clarity. It can maintain perfect sound clarity while tuning out ambient sounds, allowing you to have an immersive experience without background distractions.

When listening to music in public, you often have to reduce the sound to ensure it doesn’t leak out, especially in quiet settings, such as the library. The UGREEN HiTune X6 earbuds are specifically designed to fit snugly and tightly within the ears to prevent any noise from leaking out. No matter how loud your music might be, people around you won’t be disturbed. The earbuds are small and light, with excellent ergonomics.

Most wireless budget earbuds lead to latency issues, which can be pronounced when playing video games. The slightest latency can be jarring and affect your gameplay. The UGREEN HiTune X6 earbuds feature an ultra-low audio latency of only 50ms, so your brain can’t identify any lags in audio transmission. This allows you to experience the ideal video game experience without any lags between video and audio transmissions.

If you listen to earbuds or communicate via earbuds, for most of the day, battery life is surely an important consideration. The UGREEN HiTune X6 earbuds can play for up to 6 hours in one charge, and the charging case gives you up to 26 hours of battery at once. That means you can play for an entire day, only taking short breaks to place the earbuds in the charging case.

Besides having an extremely long lifespan, the HiTune X6 also charges quickly. Thanks to the USB-C port, a short 10-minute charge can give you an hour of play, and you can charge the case completely within 2 hours. This essentially eliminates all concerns related to battery life. Once you fully charge the case, you can make it go for 24+ hours.

