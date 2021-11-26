SuperEQ offers up to 50% off on Bluetooth earbuds and headphones for Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - If you’re like most people, you’re probably bookmarking all the electronic products you want to purchase on Black Friday to save hundreds or even thousands of dollars. If so, you should definitely consider adding SuperEQ’s Bluetooth-enabled earbuds and headphones to your list. SuperEQ is widely known for producing high-quality earbuds and headphones with noise cancellation, transparency, and numerous other attractive features.

Now that Black Friday is coming around, SuperEQ is offering up to a 50% discount on its most popular products, including the Q2 Pro earbuds and the S1 Bluetooth headphones. You can avail of its amazing discounts through its Amazon stores or via the official website with the coupon code “MORE20.” Below, we provide an overview of their most popular products and the available discounts.

SuperEQ Q2 Pro is a pair of true wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling and true transparency modes. Each earbud contains a feed-forward and feedback microphone that eliminates all background noise, allowing you to communicate with people with optimal clarity. You can also trigger the transparency mode, which allows you to receive ambient noise to better understand the speaker’s surroundings.

The Q2 Pro earbuds also contain two mics in each bud, both with specific goals — elevating your voice while cutting the background noise. As such, when you’re talking to people with the Q2 Pro earbuds, you can hear them with optimal clarity. In terms of music capability, these earbuds feature a 12mm large-aperture driver for extra bass and crisp treble.

The Q2 Pro earbuds also have excellent battery backup, lasting for up to 11 hours with a single charge. Furthermore, the charging case provides up to 3 recharges, so you can essentially go for up to 33 hours without charging any of the devices. The charging case features LEDs that inform you about the battery levels.

Q2 Pro BlackFriday Deal Information:

Original Price : $65.99

BlackFriday Price : $46.19



Discount : 30% off

Shop on Amazon or the Official Website

Coupon Code (for website) : MORE20

The SuperEQ S1 Hybrid is an active noise cancelling headphone with Bluetooth 5.0 integration. This on-ear headphone features 4 inbuilt ANC microphones and cutting-edge noise cancellation algorithms. As such, you can customize the ambient sound to cancel out all the environmental sounds, such as cars and the sound of the wind. You can also trigger transparency mode, which lowers the music and maximizes the environmental sounds, allowing you to communicate with others and remain vigilant of your environment while listening to music.

The SuperEQ S1 also features the Hi-Res logo, a badge of honor that only the highest quality headphones receive. This indicates that the headphone can accurately represent vocals as they were originally intended by the recording artist. It features a heightened bass with optimal vocal clarity, giving you an immersive musical experience. The headphones are designed with ultra-soft protein leather ear cups that can be worn for extended listening sessions without discomfort.

The SuperEQ S1 contains a premium Li-ion battery that allows you to play music for up to 45 hours at 60% volume in Bluetooth mode. This headphone is currently available in two colors — black or white, both with red accents.

S1 Hybrid BlackFriday Deal Information:

Original Price : $62.99

BlackFriday Price : $47.99 (Black) and $46.74 (White)

Discount : 23.8% Off (Black) and 22.08% Off (White)

Shop on Amazon or the Official Website

Coupon Code (for website) : MORE20

The SuperEQ S2 is a dual-toned, Bluetooth headphone with impressive noise cancellation capabilities. It uses ANC digital audio processing system and the Qualcomm 3003 chip to reduce ambient noise by up to 75%. As such, you can listen to the speaker’s words with optimal clarity. It also features a total of 8 noise-cancelling mics to improve the overall quality of your calls. In terms of audio quality, it features 40mm Neodymium magnet drivers that produce deep and powerful bass with optimal clarity.

S2 Bluetooth BlackFriday Deal Information:

Original Price : $45.99 (Black) and $49.99 (Bleu+Green)

BlackFriday Price : $33.99 (Black) and $39.08 (Bleu+Green)

Discount : 29.17% Off (Black) or 21.8% Off (Bleu+Green)

Shop on Amazon or the Official Website

Coupon Code (for website) : MORE20

The SuperEQ S8 features active noise cancellation, allowing you to filter out all unwanted noise of up to 25db, optimizing your call and sound clarity. It also features 40mm large-aperture drivers and HiFi sound, guaranteeing an immersive listening experience. This headphone provides 18 hours of battery life, and it charges completely within 2.5 hours.

The SuperEQ S8 is currently available at a 50% discount — you receive two pairs at the cost of one. As such, besides being extremely affordable, this is the perfect gift for your loved ones. You can purchase one for yourself and gift the second to a fellow music aficionado for the upcoming holiday season.

S8 Bluetooth BlackFriday Deal Information:

Buy 1 Get 1 Free

Original Price : $79.89

BlackFriday Price : $39.99

Discount : 50% Off

Shop on the Official Website

SuperEQ is offering some of the most brilliant Black Friday deals available for headphones and earbuds, so we encourage you to check them out on their Amazon stores or the official website. If you purchase the products from the official website, you can use the coupon code “MORE20” for a 20% flat discount.