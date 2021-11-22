(Pocket-lint) - SteelSeries has long been an absolute go-to for us on the gaming headset front, whether we're talking about console options or PC gaming, and it reliably crops up with some great deals for sales events like Black Friday.

This time around it's whacked 50 percent off the price of the Arctis 3 on Amazon UK, a wired headset that will work with pretty much any device that has a 3.5mm headphone jack to offer up.

That represents really great value - the headset features the same audio drivers that you'll find on pricier wireless options from SteelSeries, as well as its trademark ski goggle suspension headstrap, which is simply the most comfortable headset design we've tried.

Soft earcups and a great-quality microphone that you can retract when you're not using it make it a real all-rounder if you're someone who party chats a bunch while you game. If you're on the lookout for a really adaptable headset that'll work with most anything, this is a great option.

