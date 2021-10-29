Steelseries Arctis 7 Plus and 7P Plus bring telling upgrades

(Pocket-lint) - Steelseries' gaming headsets are some our favourite console headsets on the market - while other makers have some brilliant devices to offer up, the comfort and sound that Steelseries marries in its headsets just keep making us come back to them as our default pick.

Now two of its best models, the Arctis 7 and 7P, have been refreshed with some much-needed changes to bring them onto the bleeding edge. The new "Plus" models of those headsets are available as of today, and cost $20 or £20 more than the last models.

The tweaks are super welcome, though. In particular, both headsets now charge using the ubiquitous USB Type C instead of Micro USB, which felt more and more anachronistic as time went by. They also both benefit from big bumps to their battery lives, taking them up to more than 30 hours on a charge.

Both headsets are also basically compatible with all the same devices thanks to their dongles, including the Nintendo Switch, Android phones, the PS4 and PS5 alongside PCs and Macs. The difference between models is down to the controls for each headset's microphone on its earcup dial.

The Arctis 7 Plus lets you adjust your in-game volume relative to your voice chat, although this won't work on consoles, while the PlayStation-targetting 7P Plus swaps this out for a sidetone adjustment dial for your mic.

You can get both headsets from Steelseries direct now, for £174.99 or $169.99, and while we're looking forward to testing them in full in due course, we're confident they'll be a good pickup for the money.