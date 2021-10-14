Urbanista Los Angeles solar-powered headphones now available

(Pocket-lint) - Urbanista's self-charging ANC headphones are now available to buy.

The Urbanista Los Angeles wireless over-ears are solar-powered, so can charge in sunlight and indoors through conventional lighting.

We first reported on the headphones in April 2021, even interviewing the CEO of Exeger, the company behind the Powerfoyle solar technology, for the Pocket-lint Podcast back in 2020. It's great that the idea has finally come to fruition.

As well as persistent top-up through solar cells the Los Angeles' battery offers 80 hours of battery reserve. There's also USB-C charging available if needed.

Audio is provided through a 40mm dynamic, moving coil driver in each ear (20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response).

The headset sports hybrid active noise cancelling and has on/off detection to pause music when you take it off. An ambient sound mode can be activated too, which lets you hear external noise without having to remove the headphones.

"Los Angeles has been a highly anticipated product and an advancement in technology that our industry has been waiting for. We are pleased to announce Urbanista Los Angeles is now shipping worldwide and we are excited to be delivering this ground-breaking technology to the market," said Urbanista's CEO, Anders Andreen.

The Urbanista Los Angeles headphones in midnight black are now available for £169 / $199 / €199. A sand gold model will be available too in the next few weeks.

