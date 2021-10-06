Grell TWS/1 announced: Premium, audiophile-grade buds without the premium price

(Pocket-lint) - Grell Audio - a company launched by former Sennheiser design engineer Axel Grell - has announced its first product: a premium, audiophile grade pair of true wireless earbud called simply: Grell TWS/1.

The name may not be familiar to you, but Grell was behind some of the most high-end Sennheiser products launched over the past 20+ years, and has now applied that expertise to craft a pair of wallet-friendly - but high-end - earphones.

As with any new true wireless buds, part of the trick is creating a pair of earphones that look unique, and we think Grell certainly achieved that. The outside features a round, but flat, surface with a premium metal chamfered edge and then a stubby stem sticking out of the bottom.

To deliver the so-called "audiophile" sound, the Grell TWS/1 feature a bespoke pair of 10mm dynamic drivers, built and encased in a way to reduce any noise or vibrations internally, keeping the sound as pure as possible.

Grell calls these "high precision" drivers, meaning they have fast response and should deliver fantastic audio, with a frequency range from as low as 6Hz to 22kHz.

They're equipped with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and are also built on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Sound platform and feature aptX HD and aptX Adaptive support as well as standard aptX. They also support the high-resolution, low latency LHDC codec.

Including the battery in the case, the earphones can go 28 hours between charges with ANC enabled the whole time, plus also feature IPX4 splash resistance.

A big part of how these earphones are priced is down to the sales model, you'll only be able to buy them direct from Grell, and won't find them on third party retailer shelves. That cuts cost of a number of different elements, enabling Grell to bring them to market it at a sensible price point.

The Grell TWS/1 are available to pre-order from today direct from Grell Audio, for just £179.99 in the UK, $199.99 in the US and €189.99 in Europe.