Skullcandy's latest affordable Push Active earbuds come with Tile integration

(Pocket-lint) - Skullcandy's latest pair of true wireless earbuds - the sport-focussed Push Active - have been announced with a sub £100 price point, but also come with a really handy feature courtesy of Tile. 

The Push Active is one of the most recent pairs of earphones to ship with Tile integration, which means you can use Tile's app to find them if they go missing. 

Like a physical Tile tracker, you'll be able to see the last known location as well as get them to play a sound when they're within Bluetooth range. 

Other features of the earphones include the manufacturers so-called "Skull-IQ" technology, which allows you to use features like Spotify Tap for quick-launching Spotify, hands-free voice control and a Stay-Aware mode that lets you hear what's going on around you. 

What's more, with IP55 rating for water and dust resistance it should comfortably cope with your running sessions in colder, wetter seasons or your most sweat-inducing workouts. 

With 44 hours of total battery life - combining the earphones and the case - it's also among the longest lasting pairs of true wireless earphones on the market. That's 10 hours of music playback in the buds, and an additional 34 hours in the case. 

Like most modern earbuds you get fast charging too, with 10 minutes of charging time equalling around 2 hours of play time. Plus, you can use either earbud independently of the other. 

Skullcandy's Push Active sports earbuds will be available to buy in November from just £69.99 in the UK. 

Writing by Cam Bunton. Originally published on 30 September 2021.
