HyperX unveils new wireless headsets for Xbox and PlayStation

(Pocket-lint) - HyperX has debuted two new headsets for console gamers, refreshing its wireless options for both Xbox and PlayStation, although with slightly different options for each.

On the Xbox side of things, the new CloudX Stinger Core Wireless scores an official licensing tie-in which brings one big benefit - it's now got Xbox Wireless support so that you can pair it to your console without any dongles or wires.

That'll make for the most convenient possible connectivity, but it's also got very solid sound and decent build quality. It's coming in at £89.99, placing it in competition with a lot of other headsets, too. A 17-hour battery life is a bit longer than many of those can offer, though.

For PS5 and PS4 gamers, meanwhile, HyperX has the Cloud Flight Wireless, priced just a little higher at £99.99, but with a way more premium design and build quality, in our opinion. It's got memory foam ear cushions and a more rounded-off look.

Sadly it does need a dongle to connect to your console, but the sound quality is great and we've been really impressed by its comfort levels during our hands-on time with the headset so far. Its drivers are also a little punchier than the CloudX Stinger Core Wireless, while battery life is also impressive at 30 hours.

Both headsets should be available very soon via HyperX, and we're in the process of testing them to see how they stack up to the many others we've tried.