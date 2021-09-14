Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

EPOS adds Bluetooth audio to its wired H3 Hybrid gaming headset

(Pocket-lint) - EPOS has done a solid job of building a niche for itself in the ever-competitive gaming headset market, breaking away from its parent brand Sennheiser to offer a range of impressive headsets at different prices.

Now, it's iterating on one of its wired models, the H3, with a new version called the H3 Hybrid that makes one key addition - dual Bluetooth audio.

This means that while you'll still use the headset using a wired connection for console gaming, you'll also have the option of connecting to your phone or another device using Bluetooth. This is ideal for those who use third-party chat software like Discord, or anyone who likes to listen to music while they play.

Another change comes where the boom microphone is concerned - it's now removable, letting you take it off completely when you don't want to use it, rather than just being up and away from your face. More options like these are always appreciated, especially when the base is a headset as comfortable as the H3 was.

EPOS specialises in super-long battery life, so you'll get 37 hours of Bluetooth connectivity from the headset, which is super impressive, and that'll make it great for anyone who hops between mobile and console gaming on the fly. The headset is available now for a slightly steep £149.

