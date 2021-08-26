Diesel joins the true wireless earbuds game

(Pocket-lint) - The true wireless earbuds market has exploded over the past couple of years, with virtually every tech manufacturer on the planet launching their own tether-free earphones.

Now, popular fashion brand Diesel is getting in on the action with its first pair of TWS buds. They're called simply: Diesel True Wireless, and they're launching this month.

The earbuds themselves feature a relatively standard design, with the classic external stem approach - similar in theory to AirPods. Except, they're not white.

Diesel will sell the buds in black or red, both with matching cases that feature a swivel-open lid and bold silver branding on the top.

As for tech, they're equipped with a lot of the features you'd expect to find in modern buds. That means Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, plus they're sweat and splash resistant.

Including the battery in the case they offer 32 hours of total playtime and the case itself features wireless charging support, so you'll be able to place them on a wireless charging pad to top them up.

Of course, Diesel isn't a tech company and so didn't build these headphones themselves. They partnered with a company called Telecom Lifestyle Fashion - based in the Netherlands - under license.

There's no official word on pricing just yet, but the company states that the earphones will be available to buy across a number of popular retail channels, including Diesel.com and Amazon (among others). We suspect they'll be affordable.