Nothing Ear 1 headphones to be sold at Selfridges

(Pocket-lint) - After a lot of fanfare and mystery, Nothing announced its first product last month - the Ear 1 headphones - or "ear (1)" of you want to be flouncy about it.

Now it has announced that it'll sell them and other products at Selfridges in the UK.

A partnership with Selfridges certainly sets the new brand up as an exclusive option. There's no news yet on when there will be stock to sell, however.

Nothing has partnered with Smartech (an online tech store inside Selfridges) to launch the in-ear Ear 1 headphones. We don't we actually know that much about these mysterious buds, at present. But, they're apparently transparent in finish (so you can see exactly what you're getting) and will "raw beauty of technology" - whatever that means.

Nothing says that it's going to create an ecosystem with its products, with a further connection through its 'iconic designs'. Sounds familiar, but we'll have to find out if it's pulled off sometime in the future.

For now, we wait again to see when Nothing will actually release its first product. For more about the founder, Carl Pei, and the creation of Nothing, head over here for our earlier piece.

