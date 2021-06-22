Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Headphones
  3. Headphone news

Nothing Ear 1 headphones to be sold at Selfridges

Author image, Contributing Editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Nothing Nothing Ear 1 headphones to be sold at Selfridges
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - After a lot of fanfare and mystery, Nothing announced its first product last month - the Ear 1 headphones - or "ear (1)" of you want to be flouncy about it.

Now it has announced that it'll sell them and other products at Selfridges in the UK.

A partnership with Selfridges certainly sets the new brand up as an exclusive option. There's no news yet on when there will be stock to sell, however.

Nothing has partnered with Smartech (an online tech store inside Selfridges) to launch the in-ear Ear 1 headphones. We don't we actually know that much about these mysterious buds, at present. But, they're apparently transparent in finish (so you can see exactly what you're getting) and will "raw beauty of technology" - whatever that means.

Nothing says that it's going to create an ecosystem with its products, with a further connection through its 'iconic designs'. Sounds familiar, but we'll have to find out if it's pulled off sometime in the future.

For now, we wait again to see when Nothing will actually release its first product. For more about the founder, Carl Pei, and the creation of Nothing, head over here for our earlier piece.

Writing by Claudio Rebuzzi. Editing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
Nothing Ear 1 headphones to be sold at Selfridges
Nothing Ear 1 headphones to be sold at Selfridges By Claudio Rebuzzi ·
Get the Beats Studio3 at over 50% off for Prime Day in the UK
Get the Beats Studio3 at over 50% off for Prime Day in the UK By Claudio Rebuzzi ·
Save massively on Sony's superb Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds for Prime Day
Save massively on Sony's superb Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds for Prime Day By Max Freeman-Mills ·