(Pocket-lint) - Corsair has unleashed a set of really impressive deals on some of its gaming headsets for this year's Amazon Prime Day, undercutting its regular prices by decent margins.

Firstly, the excellent HS70 Pro Wireless headset is perfect for PC and PlayStation players - the included USB dongle gives you excellent wire-free audio performance and it's really nicely built and comfortable.

The HS70 is down from £99.99 to £69.99, a 30 percent reduction that takes it into mid-range pricing, letting it excel against the competition.

Elsewhere, the excellent (and much more gamer-looking) VOID Elite Surround headset also has a chunky deal, if you don't mind going with wired audio or you have an Xbox - it'll work with everything under the sun and sounds brilliant.

It's down from $79.99 to $59.99 on Amazon US, a saving of 25 percent. For UK readers, it's even more affordable, at just £37.98 down from £64.99, a 42 percent cut.

You might also want to check out the HS60 Pro Surround headset, which is extremely similar to the option above, but with a wired connection and the more subdued looks of the HS70's design (which we prefer).

The HS60 Pro Surround is down to £53.09 from £64.99, an 18 percent cut that's a bit more modest but still nets you a really solid headset for the money you're spending. This deal's also mirrored for our US readers - on Amazon US it's down from $69.99 to $47.99 for an even better price.

To get a good headset for even less, you could also consider the HS35 Stereo headset, which doesn't have quite the same level of audio fidelity and is a little less solidly built but is still a really great way to upgrade your gaming experiences.

The HS35 Stereo is down from £44.99 to £32.49, a 28 percent saving that makes it seriously impressive on the value front.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.