(Pocket-lint) - Turtle Beach is one of the most well-known names when it comes to console-ready gaming headsets, so it's no surprise it's got a range of great discounts to share this Amazon Prime Day.

First up, the really solid mid-range Stealth 700 Gen 2 headset gets a modest 15% discount - for both its PS4/PS5 and Xbox variants. Both versions are down to £109.99.

For something a little more affordable, the Stealth 600 Gen 2 has also got a cut, of 23%. That takes it down to £68.99 fom its regular price of £89.99.

Both the Stealth 600 and 700 bring great wireless audio that's reliable for multiplayer titles, the main differences between the models just coming down to small improvements in comfort and build quality.

Taking things down even further on the budget side of things, you can pick up the wired Atlas One headset, which will work with any console that has a 3.5mm jack available. It's got 21% off, down to just £27.99.

Finally, the lowest price you'll find from Turtle Beach this Prime Day comes for the Recon 70, another wallet-friendly wired option. It's down to just £22.99, a 23% discount that results in a great price for decent audio quality.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.