Roccat's excellent Elo 7.1 Air headset gets a great Prime Day discount

(Pocket-lint) - Prime Day is here, bringing with it deals of all sorts of great discounts and savings, including a great deal on one of the best new PC headsets we've tried recently.

Roccat's Elo 7.1 Air has a hefty 41% discount, down to just £52.99 - a great price for an extremely capable headset that'll also free you from the tyranny of wired audio.

It's really comfortable to wear and has some snazzy lighting effects if you want something that'll fit in with your aesthetic, which is great for aspiring streamers.

Plus, as the name suggests the sound quality is brilliant with 7.1 surround to really immerse you in whatever virtual environment you're exploring or fighting in.

Plus, even though it's wireless you don't need to worry about battery life - it's got a 24-hour battery life rating to ensure you can make it through even the longest sessions imaginable without needing to top it up.

