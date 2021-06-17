(Pocket-lint) - You don't have to shell out a whole load for amazing quality earbuds. It's just not necessary when there are amazing options like the EarFun Free 2 headphones on the market.

It's pretty much packed with all the feature you could hope for. The EarFun Free 2 wireless headphones have a fully up to date Bluetooth 5.2 connection, wireless charging, and superfast wired charging. What about the performance?

First up, it's powered by a Qualcomm chip with Aptx technology. Combine this with Dual Composite Drivers and you get a fantastic 3D auditory experience and a guaranteed deep bass sound.

The Qualcomm tech doesn't end there. With all of us on more and more calls, either video chat or otherwise, the Qualcomm cVc 8.0 technology helps the mic pick up and deliver a clearer voice through the line. This tech also provides noise cancelling for the headphones, and paired up with the clear mic pickup, it makes the Free 2's a great companion at work.

Practically speaking, they make for a great choice too, with 7 hours of listening time with a single charge in the case or up to 30 hours with multiple charges. And if they do run out, you can get 2 hours are playtime with only 10 minutes of charging.

They're not just built for the office though. With an IPX7 rating, you'll be fine taking them out for a run in the rain, or a particularly sweaty summer's day. They can even be briefly submerged, which gives you a bit of peace of mind during very heavy downpours.

Let's not forget about gaming and videos though. There's a Low Latency Mode that makes sure the connection offers 60m/s max latency. So, pretty much seamless, and making sure you aren't one step behind the action.

The Free 2 earbuds come in a neat box and have multiple earpieces to make sure the fit and comfort is just right. Check out the deal on them here.