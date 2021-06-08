(Pocket-lint) - Jaybird's Vista earbuds were an absolute favourite of ours when they launched, and they remained happily ensconced in that position for a long time afterward.

Now there's a new version out in the wild, the unsurprisingly named Vista 2, and it looks like an improvement on the original in a host of ways.

For one thing, the headline addition is active noise cancellation (ANC), a first for Jaybird. It's calling the feature SurroundSense, because it's actually both the option of ANC and amplified ambient noise depending on your scenario, which is great for different types of workouts.

That noise management is also helped by the new fabric cover on the outside of the earbud, which blocks a bunch of wind noise, while two microphones on each bud should help with call quality as well as cancelling.

Both buds are IP68 rated, for hugely impressive sweat, water, crush and drop-proofing, as before, but now the case itself is also IP54 weatherproof, so it's got a bit hardier too.

8 hours of battery life goes up to 24 including the case's extra charge (the case also charges wirelessly), and a five-minute charge will give you another hour of playback.

All in all, it looks like a really nice upgrade on the last version, and we're already in the process of stacking it up for a full review, so stay tuned to find out our verdict.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.