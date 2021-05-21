Grado upgrades its open-back headphone range with the Prestige X Series

(Pocket-lint) - Grado has introduced the latest in its lineup of Prestige Series headphones - the Prestige X Series.

The SR60x, SR80x, SR125x, SR225x and SR325x feature enhanced speakers, an advanced cable design and a more comfortable headband to reduce listening fatigue - although it looks and feels like leather it's actually synthetic (though the SR325x continues to use a leather headband). They're available at prices ranging from $99 to $295 in the US and £110 to £330 in the UK.

Grado is a crafter of unique headphones at its New York-based headquarters. The family-run company is now under its third generation and the Prestige series was the first headphone designed by John Grado three decades ago. The Prestige Series headphones themselves are now based on a fourth-generation design. The flagship SR325x retains its metal housing.

The X Series speaker now features new magnetic circuitry, revised for improved efficiency. Design improvements have also been made to the voice coil and diaphragm to further reduce distortion, particularly with portable use in mind with a wide variety of sources and devices.

A new cable design involves super annealed copper wire to improve audio purity, too.

"The Prestige Series means the world to our family", says Jonathan Grado. "It’s the first series we ever released and includes not only our first-ever headphone (SR80) but also our first metal pair as well (SR325).

"Our goal was to increase the efficiency of our drivers while not only maintaining but improving, the purity of the original recording and the mid-range we’re known for. Without the Prestige Series, we wouldn’t be here."

Writing by Dan Grabham.