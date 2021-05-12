(Pocket-lint) - Wyze has announced a new pair of wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and a Qi wireless charging case, and the best part is they're super cheap. Priced at only $60 in the US, they’re called the Wyze Buds Pro.

Wyze is a maker of extremely affordable smart bulbs, smartwatches, and video doorbells. Now, it's making ANC earbuds with wireless charging capabilities. Other features of the new earbuds include sweat resistance, a transparency mode, and wind noise reduction. Wyze Buds Pro also have built-in Alexa.

For reference, Anker's $99 SoundCore Liberty Air 2 Pro come with ANC, as do Amazon's second-generation Echo Buds, which cost over $100+ price range. Amazon also charges an additional $20 for a wireless charging case for the Echo Buds, whereas Wyze includes them. Add it all up, and Wyze Buds Pro are a true bargain for audiophiles looking for affordable earbuds. Heck, you could buy four sets of them for the price of Apple's AirPods Pro.

Pocket-lint, of course, still has to test them out to see if the ANC actually works and whether the earbuds even sound good or are comfortable to wear. For those of you who can't wait to try them, Wyze Buds Pro are now available for preorder. Wyze said they will start shipping in July 2021.

Note that there aren't any standard Wyze Buds yet available.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.