The Charlatans' Tim Burgess launches Listening Party Headphones in aid of the Music Venue Trust

(Pocket-lint) - A new set of headphones have been launched by Flare Audio in aid of the UK's Music Venue Trust as part of its #SaveOurVenues campaign. The headphones have a theme - the Listening Parties curated by the lead singer of the Charlatans (and solo artist) Tim Burgess.

The TLP1 earphones have a range of unique features including distortion-reducing/clarity-enhancing tech, providing what West Sussex-based Flare describes as "high-end sound" for £39.99. They're available to order from 10am on 26 March and ship from 5 April.

Tim’s Listening Parties have really taken off during the last 12 months as people looked for shared experiences during the pandemic - nearly 700 parties have now taken place, with more happening most days of the week (see what's coming up here).

The premise is simple - people listen to the same album at the same time and Tim and the artist tweet along. Anybody can join the conversation about what the album means to them of course, tagging their tweets #TimsTwitterListeningParty. Artists such as Paul McCartney, Iron Maiden, Liam Gallagher, Kylie Minogue, New Order, Mogwai and many more have taken part.

You can also replay any of the parties at a special website too, with tweets appearing in real time.

The Music Venue Trust (MVT) is a grassroots charity patroned by Burgess. The organisation has raised millions for UK music venues struggling during the pandemic. £5 from every set of earphones sold via Flare’s website will be donated to the Music Venue Trust.

Flare Audio and Tim worked together on the special edition earphones. They use anodised, bespoke purple aluminium and are branded with a mini enamel ‘Tim’ on the cable.

50 of the first orders come with a signed card from Tim and a further 100 orders will receive bonus swag - all selected randomly.

Tim Burgess said: “A while back I was sent some amazing earphones by the lovely people at Flare - they were big fans of the listening parties and we got talking. The talk turned into a plan and the plan became an amazing set of listening party earphones that Flare will now be making, and together we’ll be raising money for Music Venue Trust.”

