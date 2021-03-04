Marshall's first true wireless earphones are the waterproof Mode II

(Pocket-lint) - Classic audio brand Marshall has revealed its first pair of in-ear true wireless headphones - the Mode II. Following on from the latest Major IV headphones and Monitor II noise cancellers launched last year, the latest earphones are in the signature black style emblazoned with white 'M' symbols on the earphone.

Launched by Iggy Pop as part of Marshall's 'Never Stop Listening' campaign, the new Bluetooth 5.1-compatible earphones are IPX4 waterproof - or, more accurately, water resistant - and boast up to 25 hours of battery life (with the case). They're not sweatproof though, so they're not going to be ideal for workouts.

The competition is becoming very fierce in the true wireless space now - there's hardly a company without a pair. The Mode II's price point is clearly designed to hit the benchmark for premium true wireless earphones - the same price as Apple's AirPods 2.

In terms of audio ability, expect Marshall hallmark audio from the 6mm dynamic drivers - Marshall says they have "thunderous audio...with growling bass, natural-sounding mids and crisp treble".

As well as the waterproofing, there are other premium features here; the case can be wirelessly charged (or charged via USB-C) while you can also tune the earphone's EQ settings via an accompanying app.

They've also got a slightly rubberised finish and come with the choice of four (yes, four) types of rubberised tips. Marshall says the tips are fairly standard, so can be replaced by any others of your choice.

The Mode II also have touch controls on the outside - we're looking forward to seeing how these work in practice as our experience with many types of tappable touch controls on earphones is patchy at best. There's a transparency mode you can activate this way too, while you can answer calls or pause/play music as you'd expect.

The new earphones are available for pre-order today for $179/£159 and will ship on 18 March.

Marshall produces its headphones and Bluetooth speakers through Stockholm-based Zound Industries which also makes Urbanears and Addidas audio gear.

Writing by Dan Grabham.