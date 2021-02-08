  1. Home
  2. Headphones
  3. Headphone news

Audeze Euclid is audiophile brand's first closed-back in-ears for a premium price

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Audeze Audeze Euclid is audiophile brand's first closed-back in-ears for a premium price

- Priced at $1,299

- Bluetooth option to follow

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Audiophile brand Audeze has announced its first closed-back in-ears - the Audeze Euclid.

Designed with high performance in mind, and handcrafted in small batches, each ear sports an 18mm planar magnetic driver using a neodymium magnet.

They are made using precision milled aluminum, capped using carbon fibre, and come with a variety of different SpinFit and Comply wingtips.

MMCX universal cable terminations are built into each bud and lined with gold to provide secure connections for pure audio playback.

Sensitivity is rated at 105db/mW, impedence is 12 ohms, and maximum power handling is quoted at 500mW. They offer a 10Hz to 50kHz frequency response.

This quality of in-ear headphones do not come cheap, however. Audeze has priced the Euclid buds at $1,299. They are also currently only available in the US at present, although we fully expect them to arrive in the UK too, over the coming months.

Limited quantities will be available initially.

The best Lightning headphones 2021 for your iPhone or iPad
The best Lightning headphones 2021 for your iPhone or iPad By Dan Grabham ·

Top headphones capable of handling lossless 48kHz digital audio from Apple devices.

A Bluetooth adapter and 4.4mm balanced cable options will follow the initial release. Audeze expects to range them both from March 2021.

We hope to reviewing the Audeze Euclid earphones sometime in the near future here on Pocket-lint.

Writing by Rik Henderson.

Recommended for you
Audeze Euclid is audiophile brand's first closed-back in-ears for a premium price
Audeze Euclid is audiophile brand's first closed-back in-ears for a premium price By Rik Henderson ·
Ausounds AU-Flex ANC wireless audiophile headphones come to UK
Ausounds AU-Flex ANC wireless audiophile headphones come to UK By Rik Henderson ·
Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch review: Touchy feely
Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch review: Touchy feely By Cam Bunton ·
Best Xbox headsets 2021: Superb headphones for Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One
Best Xbox headsets 2021: Superb headphones for Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One By Max Freeman-Mills ·
10 best music gifts for 2021
10 best music gifts for 2021 By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Best PS5 and PS4 headset 2021: Playstation gaming headphones
Best PS5 and PS4 headset 2021: Playstation gaming headphones By Max Freeman-Mills ·