(Pocket-lint) - Audiophile brand Audeze has announced its first closed-back in-ears - the Audeze Euclid.

Designed with high performance in mind, and handcrafted in small batches, each ear sports an 18mm planar magnetic driver using a neodymium magnet.

They are made using precision milled aluminum, capped using carbon fibre, and come with a variety of different SpinFit and Comply wingtips.

MMCX universal cable terminations are built into each bud and lined with gold to provide secure connections for pure audio playback.

Sensitivity is rated at 105db/mW, impedence is 12 ohms, and maximum power handling is quoted at 500mW. They offer a 10Hz to 50kHz frequency response.

This quality of in-ear headphones do not come cheap, however. Audeze has priced the Euclid buds at $1,299. They are also currently only available in the US at present, although we fully expect them to arrive in the UK too, over the coming months.

Limited quantities will be available initially.

A Bluetooth adapter and 4.4mm balanced cable options will follow the initial release. Audeze expects to range them both from March 2021.

We hope to reviewing the Audeze Euclid earphones sometime in the near future here on Pocket-lint.

Writing by Rik Henderson.