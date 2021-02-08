  1. Home
Ausounds AU-Flex ANC wireless audiophile headphones come to UK

- Available now for £229.95

(Pocket-lint) - US brand Ausounds has brought its latest audiophile-centric headphones to the UK, with the AU-Flex ANC wireless neckband now available.

Featuring bespoke, hybrid planar magnetic drivers for accuracy across  high and mid frequencies, as well as low, the headphones are designed for high-fidelity music streaming.

They also use Sony's LDAC tech, which doesn't down convert audio before transmitting it wirelessly, so the user can enjoy tracks at up to 96Khz/24bit, rather than the usual CD quality 44.1KHz/16bit. This should endure that Hi-Res Audio tracks should sound as good as that can when streamed.

Ausounds claims that its active noise cancellation tech has been introduced without impacting the sound signature of the earphones. And, battery life is stated as up to 10 hours with ANC switched on, 15 hours with it off.

Charging takes 1.5 hours from empty to full.

There are magnetic clasps to connect the earbuds when off, plus a built-in auto pause function to stop and start music automatically.

The earphones are IPX5 rated for waterproofing.

Available now, the Ausounds AU-Flex ANC heaphones are priced at £229.95. They are part of a range of headphones coming to the UK from the Los Angeles-based brand.

