(Pocket-lint) - Carl Pei sent ripples around the tech space when he left OnePlus, a company he helped found with Pete Lau back in 2013. For many, he was seen as the drive behind the manufacturer's original ethos, but now he's on to something new.

So far, we've not heard anything about what the brand might be called or what - exactly - it's going to launch. We just know it's going to be music focused, and it will mean headphones and audio products.

Thankfully, we don't have too long to wait before the big reveal takes place. Carl Pei has announced that his new company will get a reveal on 27 January, which isn't that far away.

We’ll announce our new brand on the 27th and feeling grateful for all the support we’ve gotten thus far. Received M1 #MacBook Air for the team, and thought of doing a #giveaway for our community.



To enter:

1) RT & Follow @getpeid

2) https://t.co/jdguWn8s1B



Ends Jan 31. pic.twitter.com/vxPeQN8TKH — Carl Pei (@getpeid) January 18, 2021

It's clear we're only at the very beginning of this story and it could be a little while before we see any physical products, but Pei is starting in a similar manner to which OnePlus got its early beginnings: teasing and building excitement on social media.

The original news of the story only broke at the very end of 2020, and revealed that the new company has financial backing from some familiar names, including Tony Fadell and Casey Neistat.

The company will HQ in London, and that's virtually everything we know so far. Roll on the 27th so we can find out more.

Writing by Cam Bunton.