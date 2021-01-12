(Pocket-lint) - At this year's virtual-only CES, Anker's Soundcore brand has launched a new pair of earbuds with active noise cancellation.

Called the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds, these will likely be considered one of the best wireless earbuds to buy in the affordable tier. They feature 11mm drivers - just like the standard Soundcore Liberty Air - but they're meant to be a more advanced model, thanks to what Anker describes as improved sound and call quality. More specifically, they feature a six-mic noise reduction technology.

As for the addition of ANC, it comes with various modes. There is a transport mode for blocking lower frequencies, for instance, as well as an indoor mode for blocking mid-range sounds like voices, and there is a transparency mode with two levels of ambient sound enhancement.

Anker said the Liberty Air 2 Pro wireless earbuds should get seven hours of battery life with ANC off, or six hours with ANC enabled.

When the earbuds' case is fully charged, Anker said you should get 26 total hours of power with ANC off, or 21 with ANC disabled, equaling three to four full recharges from the case itself, which charges over USB-C or wirelessly with Qi.

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds should be available in four colours - black, white, blue, and pink - from 12 January 2020 for $129.99.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.