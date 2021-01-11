(Pocket-lint) - Headphone brand V-Moda has been strengthening its line-up over the years. Now, in a first for the company, it's adding active noise-cancelling to its M-series headphones.

The V-Moda M-200 ANC is that very pair of over-ears - a Bluetooth sets of cans with active noise-cancelling (hence 'ANC' in the name) built into the design. Finally you can cut that extraneous interferring noise and lose yourself in the music - and you can tailor the level of intensity from the V-Moda app (along with equaliser pre-sets).

The headphones are otherwise similar to the M200 - which had a custom shield update some six months ago - bringing 40mm drivers designed for high-resolution output (Qualcomm's aptX HD, plus AAC and SBC codecs are supported).

Being Bluetooth (v5.0) you can of course listen wirelessly for up to 20 hours on battery life, or there's a detachable cable if you'd prefer a wired experience.

Elsewhere there's Google Assistant or Siri voice control, USB-C for quick recharging (just 10 minutes at the plug gives an extra 90 minutes of listening time), and the classic V-Moda hardshell carry case included in the box.

Like the sound of that? Well, there's no waiting around. The V-Moda M-200 ANC is available right now, priced $499.99.

