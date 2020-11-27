(Pocket-lint) - Our admiration for Steelseries' gaming headsets is no secret - it's got models sitting pretty atop our lists for both Xbox and PlayStation gamers for good reason.

One of its best is the Arctis 7, a superb set of cans for either PC or PlayStation gamers, which will work equally well on both the PS4 and PS5, and Amazon UK's just slapped a great discount on it for Black Friday.

That means you can pick it up now for £99.99, down from £159.99 in either black or white variants. That's a really great price for an excellent wireless headset.

The Arctis 7 has extremely nicely tuned drivers that deliver great sound quality, especially on the PS5 with its new audio chip, but they're also exceedingly comfortable to wear. It's hard to put our finger on it, but something about Steelseries' ski-goggle headband just sits so much easier than myriad other headsets we've tried.

Handy mute, volume, and chat balance controls make adjusting your sound really simple on the fly, too, which anyone who parties up will know is key, and the wireless dongle it comes with ensures that connectivity is rock-steady and low-latency.

Battery life is also stellar, which all adds up to a package that's really easy to recommend whether you're on PC or PlayStation - and for less than £100 you'll struggle to find much that can compete with it.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.