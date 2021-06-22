HyperX's gaming headsets have a whole heap of Prime Day deals going on

(Pocket-lint) - HyperX makes some seriously great gaming headsets, perfect for playing with on either PC or on console. It's discounting a whole range of its headsets for Amazon Prime Day, and a great many of those deals are already live.

We've gathered some of the highlights below, which cover a few different price points, but all of them offer great sound at their price, something we've established having tested many of them ourselves.

First up is the HyperX Cloud II, arguably HyperX's most well-known set of headphones. The Cloud line is famous for being extremely light and comfortable while still offering beefy, clear sound, and the Cloud II is no exception. It's a great wired headset for whatever needs you have.

Right now, you can pick it up for $79.99, $20 off its regular price in the US. In the UK, you can save £19.70 with the price being dropped to £55.29.

This deal makes it a superb mid-range headset compared to what else you can get for $80. We particularly like it in the red variant that's available, which is nice and classy.

If you want something with a little more oomph, though, you could opt for the HyperX Cloud Alpha S, a slightly more premium model from HyperX that's down to just $99.99 right now, with $30 off. That means it's the same price as the Cloud II is normally, so this is a great opportunity to get more for less.

It's got a slightly more solid build quality, but the big addition is noise-cancelling that'll ensure you're completely immersed in whatever game you're playing.

On the other hand, if you're looking for a true bit of budget brilliance, the HyperX Cloud Stinger is also nicely discounted down to $33.24, a $16 saving that makes it one of the best headsets you can get below $40 - the sound quality is punching way above its weight here, in our use-tests. In the UK, the same headset is discounted by £23 making it just £26, an utter bargain.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Adrian Willings.