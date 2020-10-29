LA's Ausounds headphone brand arrives in UK

(Pocket-lint) - Ausounds, the Los Angeles headphone brand designed and tuned by music business illuminaries, has come to the UK.

Ranging a collection that includes true wireless earbuds and a high fidelity neckband, Ausounds products can now be found in the likes of Richer Sounds and independent retailers in Great Britain and Nothern Ireland. Plus, a UK version of the company's website has been set up at iamaudio.co.uk.

Professional-standard over-ears will be added to the lineup soon.

It's headphones start at £119.95 for the AU Stream true wireless buds, with an pair with active noise cancellation coming in at £159.95.

The AU Stream Hybrid earphones are £199.95 and offer a more discrete form factor and hybrid noise cancellation, whule the high-fidelity AU-Flex ANC neckband model costs £229.95.

The company was set up by Michael Chen, who has 16 years of experience in audio manufacturing, and its president and CEO, Marcus Sanchez, has previously worked with Audeze, the Universal Music Group and Monster.

"The role of music creators in the industry is tantamount to everything; this is where our sound comes from," said Sanchez.

"We wanted to create a brand that addresses the many needs of creators at all levels - in their everyday lives and in their work."

The company is keen to find unsigned music creators and influencers in the UK to work with in future.

Writing by Rik Henderson.