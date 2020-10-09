Devialet Gemini are premium true wireless ANC earbuds to take on AirPods Pro

(Pocket-lint) - French audio specialist Devialet is best known for its Phantom speakers as well as the Sky Soundbox. And it even had a recent collab with Huawei on its Sound X speaker, too.

But it has now launched some true wireless in-ear buds. Devialet Gemini is the company's first foray into personal audio and they're clearly designed to look like a micro Phantom speaker. They're IPX4 rated for dust and water resistance.

Costing $299/£279, the buds come in a Qi-compliant wireless charging case and offer three levels of active noise cancellation (ANC) including two transparency modes.

Battery life of the earbuds themselves is set at eight hours on a single charge or six hours if you have ANC on. There's 24 hours of battery storage in the case. Interestingly Devialet says that Gemini is designed so that you can replace the battery in the case.

As with rivals such as Apple's AirPods Pro, the earphones will scan your ears to find the right ear tip size from four included tips. Each bud includes a 10mm high excursion Devialet custom driver and is compatible with Bluetooth/aptX.

Devialet says the earphones use three new patents including Pressure Balance Architecture - this uses three decompression chambers inside each earbud to ensure the ideal inner pressure to preserve audio quality.

The ANC is provided by two separate microphones in each earbud while there's also a dedicated microphone for voice.

The earphones have their own iOS and Android app where owners can personalise sound with an equaliser. Control on the buds themselves is via a single touch button at the rear that controls music playback, ANC modes and voice calls plus the ability to Invoke either Google Assistant or Siri.

Writing by Dan Grabham.