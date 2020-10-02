(Pocket-lint) - Logitech-owned Astro, best known for its over-ear gaming headsets, has released its first in-ear headphones. They're called the A03.

The A03 headphones have an aluminum housing and a flat cable. They plug in via 3.5mm and supports PC, PS4, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, Xbox Series X and S controllers, and the PS5’s DualSense controller.

They are compatible with Android and iOS devices, too, though you need a USB-C or Lightning to 3.5mm dongle.

The headphones come with three sets of sound-isolating silicon tips. And each earbud has two drivers - one for bass and lows, and another for mids and highs. They also have an in-line microphone. Astro is pitching the A03 headphones as ideal for gamers who don't normally use their large headsets outside of gaming.

The A03 headphones come in two different colours (purple buds with a white cable or red buds with a navy cable) and a soft case for storage.

They cost $49.99 in the US at Astrogaming.com.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.