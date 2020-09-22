(Pocket-lint) - X By Kygo, a Norwegian brand with headphones tuned by DJ Kygo and expert audio engineers, has launched its latest release: Xellence.

They feature an illuminated X and touch capacitative buttons. Yes, they offer active noise-cancellation and even a personal hearing ID technology called Mimi Sound Personalisation. They work with a free Android and iOS X by Kygo App, too, which can "tailor the Xellence’s sound to your needs" in real time.

The earbuds are IPX5-rated for sweat and water resistance, which means they can withstand both rain and sweat. The touch capacitative buttons on the earbuds offer access to playback controls, including the ability to use the Siri and Google Now voice assistants. You can also answer and receive calls with the earbuds.

You can supposedly expect 30 hours of continuous playtime. That consists of 10 hours from the buds themselves (or 8 hours with ANC activated) as well as an extra 20 hours from the included wireless charging case. X by Kygo is promising two hours of battery life on a 15-minute charge.

Other cool features include an ambient mode, which will allow you to be aware of your surroundings without stopping your music, and the Xellence headphones feature a proximity sensor, which enables features like automatically pausing of music whenever the buds are removed from your ears.

Finally, they support Bluetooth 5.0, aptX, and AAC codecs. The X by Kygo Xellence are available now in black or white for £179 ($239).

Writing by Maggie Tillman.