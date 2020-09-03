Skullcandy Crusher Evo cans integrate Tile tracking, Audiodo custom tuning and Haptic Bass

(Pocket-lint) - Skullcandy has released the latest version of its Crusher headphones, getting the Crusher Evo name, promising a range of tech updates to make your headphones even better.

On the sound front, Skullcandy has enhanced its bass system in the latest Sensory Haptic Bass, designed as an immersive bass experience that you actually feel.

"Skullcandy fans have always loved Crusher because it truly delivers a one-of-a-kind immersive bass experience. It allows users to not only listen to their music or movies, but actually feel them," said Jeff Hutchings, Skullcandy chief product officer.

To make the headphones sound better, Skullcandy has also integrated sound personalisation technology from Audiodo. This is controlled by the Skullcandy app and then lets the user run a sound test to tune the headphones to their ears to create a personal profile.

On top of the 40 hours of battery life and support for voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant, the Crusher Evo also continues Skullcandy's partnership with Tile, meaning that these headphones can be tracked via Bluetooth out of the box.

Through the Tile app you can connect to the headphones, so you'll be able to locate them or view the latest location that the headphones were seen, so you can return to where you left them.

The headphones will fold flat, come with a carry case, and also have an accessory 3.5mm cable for connection to device that don't support Bluetooth, such as aircraft.

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo are available now for £149.99 or €169.99.

