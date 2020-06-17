Headphone brand V-Moda is launching an add-on for its M-200 cans. What the company calls a 'Custom Shield Kit' is designed to bring the freedom to personalise the visuals of your purchase.

Launched in late 2019, the M-200 - which updates the previous M-100 range (there's also the Master version) - is all about bringing big sound and noise isolation to the on-ear headphone range.

The kit's replaceable plates - 'Shields', if we're sticking with the marketing - can be customised with laser-engraved or colour-print designs. A kit includes two customisable Shields (plus the screws and screwdriver to attach them to your M-200 headphones).

V-Moda has long offered personalisation at the point of purchase for some of its products, but this option enables you to customise after the fact. Using the company's online system you can select colours, laser-etch personalised details, or just select from the ready-made designs if you prefer.

We have a pair of the standard M-200 headphones in the Pocket-lint office for review and will be bringing you our verdict on those in the future. Hopefully their sound will be as ear-catching as these Shield designs are eye-catching.