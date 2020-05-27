Skullcandy has announced four new models of true wireless headphones, broadly evolving its existing line-up across the Indy, Push and Sesh models, but now integrating Tile's clever Bluetooth tracking technology.

Skullcandy has been a partner of Tile for a number of years and the integration of this Bluetooth tracking technology will mean that owners will be able to locate their earbuds should they happen to misplace them.

Because this technology is integrated right into the Bluetooth chips themselves, it means you can trace the headphones even when they are turned off, whether they are in or out of a charging case.

Tile's technology also taps into the wider network of Tile users, so if you lose your headphones out of your house, you can be alerted to their whereabouts when another Tile user detects them.

The Push Ultra are IP67 protected with an ear hook for a secure fit, designed for more adventurous users. You get 6 hours of use from the ear buds, with a further 34 hours from the charging case that it comes with. It also features fast charging to get 2 hours of charge in 10 minutes. The Push Ultra will be £119.99.

There's now an Indy Evo and an Indy Fuel version, these models are essentially an update of the existing Indy model with better sound quality and battery life - 30 hours - but the Indy Fuel version comes with a wireless charging case, so you can just drop it on a charging pad to give it a boost. The Indy Evo will be £89.99 and the Indy Fuel will be £109.99.

The Sesh Evo is the entry point with a £59.99 asking price, boosting the connectivity and performance over the previous iteration, now offering a total of 24 hours battery life, with an IP55 rating.

If the Tile integration is of interest, that's something you'll have to setup using your Tile app on your phone, but it's pretty simple to get up and running.