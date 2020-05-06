Master & Dynamic launches eye-catching headphones to match Nike Zoom KD13 sneakers

Master & Dynamic, the trendy headphone manufacturer based in New York, has partnered up with Kevin Durant to launch a new set of colourways of its popular noise-cancelling headphones.

Both the MW65 over ear ANC headphones and MW07+ true wireless earphones have been launched in Hype and Chill colourways to match the design of the ten times NBA All-Star's Nike Zoom KD13 sneakers.

The Chill MW07+ feature a design that looks like mottled green and pink glass on the outer acrylic of the earbuds, while the charging case is an eye-catching colour-shifting blue chrome-plated steel.

The MW65 in Chill features a slightly different pattern, looking more like a watery tie-dyed pattern in green, pink and yellow. Its headband and ear pads are a light grey leather, designed to match light silver of the metal elements of the headphones.

Hype is quite different. Both the in-ears and over-ears feature the same graphic-rich approach to design, featuring butterflies and gold chains overlayed on top of a pink and blue background. Metal elements are a matte black, including the carrying case for the in-ears.

All of these earphones feature the 'kd' logo on one ear, denoting that these are - indeed - part of this exclusive collection. And exclusive they are.

Needless to say, these are a limited edition collection. So limited, in fact, that consumers won't be able to just go and buy them in a store. In order to get your hands on a super limited pair of Master & Dynamic headphones, you'll have to follow the company on Instagram and enter a giveaway.

It's not the first time Master & Dynamic has launched limited edition collaboration pieces in its headphone lineup, so if you're not lucky this time, keep an eye out, there could well be more in future.

As for the headphones themselves, the MW07+ is the latest pair of flagship in-ears from the company that offers fantastic, dynamic sound, ANC and 40 hours of total music playback including the battery in the case.

The MW65 is the classy-looking pair of portable, premium noise cancelling over ears. They'll give you two varying levels of noise cancelling, long-range Bluetooth 4.2 and up to 24 hours of music playback on a full charge.