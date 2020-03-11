Montblanc debuts Summit 2+ smartwatch with eSIM plus bling-tastic ANC Bluetooth headphones

Designer accessory-maker Montblanc has branched out, producing a pair of noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones. It's also upgraded its Summit 2 smartwatch with an eSIM to give you 4G LTE, too.

Called the Summit 2+, it's the first Google WearOS-based watch to have an eSIM onboard for cellular connectivity - a feature we've already seen in the Apple Watch and Samsung's Tizen-based smartwatches.

The smartwatch is once again based around Qualcomm's Snapdragon 3100 platform but now has a speaker for calls and isn't quite as waterproof, now only bringing an IPX8 rating.

We saw a non-working version of this watch and it feels good on the wrist even if it's large with a 44mm case. The display is 1.28-inches in diameter.

You need an Android phone to provision the eSIM, though. That's fine if you're going to use it with Android but it's worth noting that while the watch will work with the WearOS app for iPhone, you still need to provision the eSIM on Android.

The watch replicates your existing phone number on the watch, so you'll need to check with your network that it can support eSIM.

As for the 590 Euro headphones (yes, really) they're certainly intriguing with ANC on board alongside Google Assistant. As you'd expect from Montblanc the materials used are key, with three different combinations: black leather with chrome metal finishes, brown leather with gold coloured metal finishes and light grey leather with polished metal finishes.

Each pair of headphones comes in its own fabric pouch with a USB-C charging cable, 3.5mm cable and aeroplane adaptor.

"When developing these travel essentials, our focus was not just on creating headphones that would deliver performance and reliability, but also a design that was very distinctive," said Zaim Kamal, Montblanc's creative director.