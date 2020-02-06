House of Marley is celebrating the Bob Marley's 75th birthday with the launch of its first true wireless headphones with active noise cancellation.

The House of Marley Redemption ANC earbuds are sustainably-minded, much like the company's other products, and made from highly-renewable bamboo and Regrind Silicone. The latter is a proprietary material formed using upcycled post-process and consumer waste.

Even the charging case is built from a composite material including wood derivatives, such as sawdust, and plastic fibres.

While we are yet to hear them ourselves, HoM claims that the Redemption ANC earphones have a bassier, warm audio signature, while the ANC technology keeps "unwanted sounds" at bay. A passive seal on the buds help the isolation even further, while a triple-tap on one of the 'phones will enable ambient sound mode to hear if someone is speaking to you, for example.

They are IPX4 certified, so water resistant and sweatproof, and the battery is claimed to provide up to five hours of listening with ANC switched on (up to seven hours when off). The charging case expands that to 20 hours of battery life (able to store four charges, therefore).

1/3 House of Marley

USB-C quick charge functionality allows for two hours' worth of playback time on just a 15-minute charge.

They are Bluetooth 5.0-enabled for connection to Android or iOS devices (or another Bluetooth source) and priced at £179.99.

You will be able to buy the Redemption ANC true wireless headphones from March from House of Marley's own website or Selfridges in London.