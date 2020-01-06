Shure Aonic 215 is company's first true wireless earphone pair

Shure has unveiled a new range of headphones and earphones called Aonic. One of the new products in that range, the Aonic 215, is the company's first pair of true wireless earphones and it promises to be rather good.

There's not a tonne of detail in the information provided by Shure so far - primarily because it plans a full reveal later in the year - but it's showing its hand, and keeping to its ethos of offering professional quality sound.

One key detail, as with any true wireless pair of earphones, is battery life. In this instance, it sounds pretty impressive.

Shure says we can expect up to eight hours of playback before needing to charge the earphones again, while the charging case (or cradle) will offer a further three full charges, bringing the total up to around 32 hours of playback before needing to connect the device to a power outlet.

The Aonic 215 True Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones have the same design it uses for its professional in-ear monitors used on stage by musicians.

Looking at the single image we have (at the top of this article) it appears as though the earbuds themselves have detachable ear hooks.

Presuming this is an MMCX connector often used in high end earphones (which it appears to be), you'll likely be able to connect these earbuds up to a cable and use them in wired fashion as well.

That latter part is just speculation based on the image, but it certainly appears that it should be possible.

All the tech that makes these earphones wireless is build within those ear hooks. Components like the battery, Bluetooth antennae, and other necessary chips and gadgetry fit in there, leaving the actual earbuds as the drivers delivering sound to your ears.

Other than that, Shure hasn't said much except that you'll be able to adjust the noise cancelling of the Aonic range and that you can even fine tune how much ambient noise you'd like to hear.

Shure says you can use them in the gym too, making them a well-fitting, great-sounding, versatile pair of earphones that's as comfortable for home listening as it is on your travels.

The Aonic 215 will get a full reveal later in the year, at which point we'll find out more about the specs and tech and how much they'll cost.