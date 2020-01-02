Klipsch will show off new noise-cancelling and wireless headphones at CES 2020

Klipsch has given a sizeable peek at its plans for CES 2020, just days ahead of the show starting. This includes new models of wireless earbuds, along with some noise cancelling over-ear cans.

The audio company took the wraps off its T5 True Wireless headphones almost exactly a year ago, and has repeated the trick by showing off a new set of earbuds with the label T10, alongside a few new versions of the T5.

Both of these new wireless models apparently include AI, active noise cancellation and gesture controls, all of which are differentiators in an increasingly crowded field of completely wireless options.

The T10s, in particular, are also strikingly small and light-looking, although they make up for that subtlety with the memorable, angular case pictured above. They'll release this autumn, at a price of $649 (about £490), which is on the premium end of the market.

A noise cancelling refresh of the T5, called the T5 ANC, will cost $229 (about £173), a far more mainstream price-point. The T5 isn't just getting noise cancelling, though — a new sporty version of the earbuds is also coming, with more rugged materials, sweat-proofing and a wireless charging case. They'll also retail at $229 (about £173) this autumn.

Finally, a standard second-generation version of the headphone is coming, too, the T5 II, which will bring subtle changes to the earbuds' fit, and improved Bluetooth connectivity. It'll cost $199 (about £150) and arrive slightly earlier, in time for Summer 2020.

If that wraps up Klipsch's plans for wireless earbuds, it's also shown off the above Over-Ear Active Noise Cancelling headphones. These chunky cans will release for Autumn at $399 (about £300), putting them right in the midst of the noise-cancelling over-ear market.

You'll get noise cancelling as standard, with a transparency mode to hear around you when needed, plus an impressive 30 hours of battery life on a charge, with fast charging giving you five more hours from 10 minutes of power. Google Assistant is in the mix, too, with a button summoning the virtual assistant.

There's a bunch of memory foam in the Over-Ear's pads, which Klipsch says lends them all-day comfort, and they can also fold up for storage, as you'd expect.

Finally, in case that wasn't enough for you, Klipsch also unveiled the Bar 54, its newest soundbar, a bit of a behemoth with Alexa, Google Assistant and AirPlay 2 compatibility to let it integrate into any smart setup. It, too, isn't coming out until autumn, and will cost a whopping $1,499 (around £1,130).