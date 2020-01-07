TicPods 2 Pro offer AI-based controls, enhanced sound performance

Mobvoi has announced its second-gen TicPods, coming in two versions, the TicPods 2 and the TicPods 2 Pro.

There are a range of enhancements that pour into the second-gen TicPods 2 Pro, including a range of AI-based interactions. These break down into a range of voice and touch or motion controls, so there's lots of ways to get these true wireless headphones to do what you want.

TicHear will let you use voice commands to control your headphones, so you can just tell the headphones to turn up the volume or answer a call and that's in addition to supporting wake words for AI voice assistants on your smartphone.

The second technology is TicMotion, which will let you use head gestures, for example shaking your head to refuse a call. This is in addition to touch controls - or "tickle" controls - which both the TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro will feature, allowing you to change the volume by sliding you finger up or own the body of the earpiece.

The AI tech can have a impact on the battery life - with Mobvoi saying that you'll get 20 hours from the TicPods 2 Pro and 23 from the TicPods 2 using the case.

The sound is boosted by aptX, thanks to the Qualcomm Audio hardware that powered these headphones. They are IPX4 rated and will come in a range of colours.

Prices will be confirmed in the near future.