Bose launches Star Wars AR audio expierence with themed headphones

Bose is launching a new augmented reality audio experience - but it's only available through the official Star Wars app and Bose's own products. Bose is also launching a themed headset to complement this promotion.

Timed with the imminent release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Bose is applying its 360-degree audio technology to the Star Wars Universe. Essentially, if you own a specific Bose product and use the Star Wars app, you can unlock its new, immersive audio experience, free of charge.

Just pick up a pair of Bose Headphones 700, Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones II, or Bose Frames, and then you can explore famous Star Wars scenes in the space opera's official app. These include Luke Skywalker's lightsabre training in A New Hope or Rey and Kylo Ren's battle in The Force Awakens. Bose's products can pinpoint your orientation and movement and make it seem like you're sitting in the middle of either action sequence.

Bose is also releasing a limited run of QuietComfort 35 Headphones II, themed after Star Wars. Half of the headphones are coated in black and feature a red Sith insignia, while the other side looks based on the Empire and the First Order.

They cost $400 in the US from Bose.com.