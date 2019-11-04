House of Marley has introduced its first pair of headphones to come with active noise cancelling technology.

The House of Marley Exodus ANC over-ears employ a four microphone system to block out ambient noise and are made from sustainably sourced materials - including recyclable plastics, stainless steel and FSC certified wood.

They come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, up to 28 hours of battery life with ANC switched on, up to 80 without. And, quick charge functionality through USB-C delivers up to six hours of battery life for just 15 minutes of charging.

Like the regular Exodus headphones, this latest model sports a 50mm hi-definition driver in each ear and works with hands-free calling and voice assistants available on your smartphone.

"We're excited to build on the positive response on our headphone range, by adding noise-cancellation and a step up in comfort and performance," said House of Marley's director of product development, Josh Poulsen.

"We anticipate the Exodus ANC to become a must-have for those looking for a sustainably designed alternative to over-ear ANC headphones without sacrificing superior quality."

The House of Marley Exodus ANC headphones are available now in a dark gun-metal finish from the HoM website, priced at £199.99.